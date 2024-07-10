Guardian Capital Group Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

TSE:GCG opened at C$44.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$39.41 and a one year high of C$52.13. The company has a market cap of C$120.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 38.72% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of C$62.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group will post 1.9313682 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCG

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.