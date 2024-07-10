GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.95 Million Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,327 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,361,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,361,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.9% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,693,000 after acquiring an additional 628,997 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $118,450,000.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.19. 62,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,078. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.23.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What is Put Option Volume?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.