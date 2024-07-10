GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.95 Million Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,327 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,361,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,361,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.9% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,693,000 after acquiring an additional 628,997 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $118,450,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.19. 62,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,078. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.23.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

