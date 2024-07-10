GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.23 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,334,000. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $17,848,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,538,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 135,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,345,000 after buying an additional 118,648 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,244. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Allison Transmission

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.