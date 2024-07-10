GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 23,976 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,976 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,440,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,632,000 after purchasing an additional 236,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 193,801 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 159,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bowlero has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Bowlero Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE BOWL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 120,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,213. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. Bowlero Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $337.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.45 million. Bowlero had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 330.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Insider Activity at Bowlero

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $549,539.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 958,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,395,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bowlero Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

