GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 17,735 Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Brady by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 388,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after acquiring an additional 158,780 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $3,390,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $1,418,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 17.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 376,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,336,000 after buying an additional 56,137 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,292. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

In other news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

