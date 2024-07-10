GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 61,060 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,060 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Gogo were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LB Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 31.0% in the first quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 1,895,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 448,918 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 51.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 95.6% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Gogo by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,399,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 400,487 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Gogo Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GOGO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. 103,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,443. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gogo

(Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

