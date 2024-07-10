Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:GREEL)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ GREEL traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. 1,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,298. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

