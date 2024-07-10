Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE GBX opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP William Glenn sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $300,846.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,654.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William Glenn sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $300,846.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,654.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,425.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

