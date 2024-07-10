Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 232.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,425 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA URA traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,455. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $33.66.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

