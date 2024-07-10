Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Glaukos from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GKOS

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $39,010.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,509.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $217,265.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,746,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $39,010.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,509.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,576,000 after buying an additional 72,159 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,448,000 after buying an additional 89,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Glaukos by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Glaukos by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,415 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Glaukos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Down 0.7 %

GKOS stock opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $123.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.30.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.