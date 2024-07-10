Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $19.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. Analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 796.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,605 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Gates Industrial by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,149 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after purchasing an additional 624,517 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,265,000 after purchasing an additional 620,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

