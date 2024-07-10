Gaotu Techedu Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,153 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 176% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,507 call options.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

Gaotu Techedu stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 516,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,842. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $8.44.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.14 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,665,000. HCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,373,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after buying an additional 909,354 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.