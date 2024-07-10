Gaotu Techedu Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,153 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 176% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,507 call options.
Gaotu Techedu Price Performance
Gaotu Techedu stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 516,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,842. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $8.44.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.14 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.
