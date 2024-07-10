FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Ardelyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ARDX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, May 24th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

ARDX opened at $5.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.83. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

In related news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 39,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $333,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,078.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,225. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after buying an additional 365,809 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,494 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ardelyx by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ardelyx by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,384,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

