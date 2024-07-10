Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading Up 4.4%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $19.47. 18,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,120,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Forward Air Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $503.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,017,000 after buying an additional 424,924 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after buying an additional 25,523 shares in the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,796,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $43,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

