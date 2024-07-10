FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.71

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.71 and last traded at $67.71, with a volume of 8486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,326,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,178,000 after buying an additional 27,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

