Flare (FLR) One Day Volume Hits $9.85 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Flare has a market cap of $855.68 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 43,876,360,534 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.0201193 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $8,907,205.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

