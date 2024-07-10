Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.33

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2024

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCUGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 4147595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FCU. HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 target price on Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Haywood Securities raised shares of Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$2.30 target price on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCU

Fission Uranium Trading Up 4.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 28.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 2.83.

About Fission Uranium

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.