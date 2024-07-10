Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.33

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 4147595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on FCU. HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 target price on Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Haywood Securities raised shares of Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$2.30 target price on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCU
Fission Uranium Trading Up 4.7 %
About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fission Uranium
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.