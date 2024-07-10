Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.96. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

