Financial Survey: Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) vs. Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Free Report) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gulfport Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 28.27 -$1.63 billion ($6.86) -22.22 Victory Oilfield Tech $810,000.00 14.94 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Victory Oilfield Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.5, indicating that its share price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A -60.82%

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

