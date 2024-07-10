Evion Group NL (ASX:EVG) Insider Buys A$20,000.00 in Stock

Evion Group NL (ASX:EVG – Get Free Report) insider David Round acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($13,513.51).

David Round also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, David Round bought 850,891 shares of Evion Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$22,123.17 ($14,948.09).

Evion Group NL operates as an integrated graphite developer in Madagascar, India, and Europe. Its flagship project is the Maniry graphite project located in Southern Madagascar. The company was formerly known as BlackEarth Minerals NL and changed its name to Evion Group NL in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

