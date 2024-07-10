Evion Group NL (ASX:EVG) Insider Buys A$20,000.00 in Stock

Evion Group NL (ASX:EVG – Get Free Report) insider David Round acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($13,513.51).
David Round also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 8th, David Round bought 850,891 shares of Evion Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$22,123.17 ($14,948.09).
