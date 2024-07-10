European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $9.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.31. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.97 million, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.88 million. Equities analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

