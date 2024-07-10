Ethereum Classic Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $122.36 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.06 billion and $122.36 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $20.70 or 0.00035803 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,823.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.64 or 0.00573543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00112423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.44 or 0.00268813 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00038367 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00064728 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,855,084 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.