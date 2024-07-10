Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Achieves $3.10 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $20.95 or 0.00036567 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $114.03 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,384.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.59 or 0.00589147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00116231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.34 or 0.00274575 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00039417 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00065644 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,865,694 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

