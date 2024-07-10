Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.04 Million

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $8.04 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,527,383,913 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,525,437,207.5355484. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.08454024 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $14,375,461.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars.

