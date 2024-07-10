Etfidea LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $562.60. 1,148,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283,292. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $562.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $536.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

