Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$242.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.
Shares of INE stock opened at C$10.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$13.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -56.25%.
In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Patrick Loulou bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$112,750.00. Company insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
