Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$242.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INE. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.19.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of INE stock opened at C$10.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$13.44.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -56.25%.

Insider Transactions at Innergex Renewable Energy

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Patrick Loulou bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$112,750.00. Company insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

