Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CFO Sells $26,282.10 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 1,758 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $26,282.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TRDA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. 154,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,607. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $531.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of -0.25.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

