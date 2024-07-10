Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 8,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.86. The company had a trading volume of 145,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus raised their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

