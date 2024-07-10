Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEV stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $11.11.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

