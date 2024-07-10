Easterly Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,796,461. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

