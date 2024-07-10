Easterly Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $7,780,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8,679.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 512,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 507,129 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,432,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 224,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,455. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

