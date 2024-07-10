Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.41 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,516 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $286,079,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,410,000 after buying an additional 387,855 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in SBA Communications by 144.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 359,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after buying an additional 212,739 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $53,679,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.08.

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.30. The company had a trading volume of 151,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.82. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.