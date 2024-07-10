Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $860,000 Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 84.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,351 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth $33,135,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth about $18,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 763,040 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,910,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,370,000 after purchasing an additional 508,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Trading Up 1.9 %

Primo Water stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. 246,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,432. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Primo Water Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Articles

