Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,406,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,832,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,078,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 674.8% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 337,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after purchasing an additional 293,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

XBI stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.10. 2,437,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,484,343. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.