Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECCC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.2 %

ECCC stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

