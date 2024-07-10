Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECCC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.2 %
ECCC stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
