Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.96.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $43.18 on Friday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 22,731 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

