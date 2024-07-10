DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KSM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $9.99.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.