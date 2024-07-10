DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE KSM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

