Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.78.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $133.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.