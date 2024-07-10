Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.83. Approximately 728,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,939,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 499,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 361,600 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 328.0% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 68,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 52,609 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.