Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,019,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,866,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,715,000 after purchasing an additional 534,891 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,880,000 after purchasing an additional 421,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2,816.7% during the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 410,588 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,036. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $54.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

