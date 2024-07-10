DigiByte (DGB) Achieves Market Cap of $122.30 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $122.30 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,596.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.59 or 0.00584396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00115102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00036310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00267978 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00038929 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00065065 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,120,940,013 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.