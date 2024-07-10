DigiByte (DGB) Achieves Market Cap of $122.30 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $122.30 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,596.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.59 or 0.00584396 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010095 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00115102 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00036310 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00267978 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00038929 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00065065 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,120,940,013 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.