Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Indivior (LON:INDV) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Indivior (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,350 ($30.10) to GBX 1,500 ($19.21) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 90.60% from the company’s current price.

Indivior Stock Performance

INDV stock traded up GBX 30.50 ($0.39) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 787 ($10.08). 27,699,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,323.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,420.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,790.00. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26,233.33, a PEG ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.06. Indivior has a 52-week low of GBX 653 ($8.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,938 ($24.82).

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

