Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 2.3%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.63 and last traded at $142.10. Approximately 3,538,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 10,006,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.30 and a 200 day moving average of $113.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,012,239 shares of company stock valued at $812,203,994 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,461,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

