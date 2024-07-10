Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.58

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.58 and last traded at $48.58, with a volume of 218509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DAY. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dayforce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dayforce

Dayforce Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.15 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Dayforce

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.