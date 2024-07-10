CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.