CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.05.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
