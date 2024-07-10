Custodian Property Income REIT to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:CREI)

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Custodian Property Income REIT stock opened at GBX 76.29 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.52. Custodian Property Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 63.80 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 94.90 ($1.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £336.34 million, a PE ratio of -631.93 and a beta of 0.21.

Featured Articles

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

