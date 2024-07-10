Custodian Property Income REIT to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:CREI)

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Custodian Property Income REIT Price Performance
Custodian Property Income REIT stock opened at GBX 76.29 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.52. Custodian Property Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 63.80 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 94.90 ($1.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £336.34 million, a PE ratio of -631.93 and a beta of 0.21.
Custodian Property Income REIT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Custodian Property Income REIT
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for Custodian Property Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian Property Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.