CSU Producer Resources Inc. Purchases New Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

CSU Producer Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up 0.9% of CSU Producer Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 2.1 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.44. 1,249,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,669. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

