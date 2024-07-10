Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $25,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.04. The stock had a trading volume of 787,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,074. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

