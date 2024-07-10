Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases Shares of 14,149 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 234,864.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 65,762 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VAC traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.47. 567,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,353. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average is $91.83. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $133.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

