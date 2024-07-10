Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $3.03 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,737 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE:BIP traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $29.32. 722,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 522.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

